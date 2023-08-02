CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A young driver has been arrested on DUI charges after hitting an elderly man in the Midlothian area over the weekend.

Chesterfield Police officers responded to Edgeview Lane, just off Salisbury Road, at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

A man in his late 70s was walking on the street when he was hit by a car, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was a juvenile, remained on the scene. The driver has since been arrested and charged with a DUI and speeding.