Kayaker overturns in Gregory Pond — loses jacket — prompting investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield officals conducted an investigation at Gregory Pond Saturday afternoon after receiving a call of a jacket floating in the water.

Earlier this morning, Chesterfield officals went out to the pond for a water rescue after a kayaker had overturned.

At around 2 p.m. someone reported seeing the jacket floating in the pond. Chesterfield Police told 8News they went back out to the pond to investigate.

Authorities said they didn’t find anyone in the water. Police were able to confirm that the kayaker had lost their jacket when they overturned in the pond.