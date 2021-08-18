Kids make debut at Chesterfield County’s first-ever ‘Youth Vendor Day’ at the farmers market

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It was a special day for children at the Chesterfield County Farmers Market to showcase their business savvy.

It was the first-ever “Youth Vendor Day” at the market Wednesday.

The Farmers Market happens every week, but this time kids like Nina Arego were selected to join regular vendors.

“It’s a great opportunity and kids should always have opportunities to put themselves out there,” she said. Argeo is a sophomore at Monacan High School and came out to sell her self-made earrings, paintings and cards.

She picked up several hobbies after the new year and wants other youth to learn about entrepreneurship early on.

Makaela Johnson set up a table to greet familiar faces and sell bath bombs and scrubs.

“I thought that since a lot of people like bath bombs and they’re easy to make, that it’d be fun,” she said.

She shared a table with her sister, Ajanae Johnson, who was there to sell some of her paintings.

“It’s something that I can do to show how I’m feeling or to make other people feel better,” she said. She’s been painting ever since she was a little girl. Johnson continues to express her emotions through paintings when she’s experiencing depression and anxiety.

Ryann Weeks, who’s been designing keychains for two years, said she’s inspired by everyone’s creativity.

“To see everybody, everything that they’ve made and how young people are too, it’s just really cool,” she said.

Makaela Johnson is hoping it’s not her last time.

“If I come back, I’d probably bake something,” she said.

Weeks’ mother, Michelle Weeks , said her daughter had a successful event by selling many keychains.

“It’s a very supportive environment and it’s been great to see so much creativity here by youth and by students of Chesterfield County,” she said.