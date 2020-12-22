Kitchen fire breaks out at Chesterfield fire station

Chesterfield Fire Department truck.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at the fire station! Chesterfield firefighters were away on a call on Monday night when a fire started in the kitchen of Fire Station 20.

The firefighters had been preparing dinner when they were called into action and left in hurry.

While they were away from the station a fire broke out on the stove. Luckily even without the firefighters there the flames were extinguished quickly by the station’s fire suppression system.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, the incident didn’t disrupt service and the fire station is still completely operational.

