CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A kitchen fire in Chesterfield County caused an evacuation from a home but no injuries.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, the fire took place in a townhouse on the 7900 block of Clovertree Court and originated in the kitchen.

Everyone inside the house at the time was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Crews first arrived to the scene at 9:40 p.m. and the fire was marked under control at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday. The extent of the damage to the home is not known at this time.