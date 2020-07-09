Kroger in Chesterfield evacuated after fire sets off sprinkler system

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire officials tell 8News a Midlothian-area Kroger was evacuated Wednesday evening after a bathroom fire activated the store’s water sprinkler system.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Fire crews were called to the 3000 block of Polo Parkway, inside The Shoppes at Bellgrade, for a public service call just before 7 p.m. Chesterfield Fire officials tell 8News that while details remain limited, the grocery store did suffer an unspecified amount of water damage.

An employee told 8News at the scene that the fire was discovered inside the family bathroom.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

