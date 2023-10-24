CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lloyd C. Bird High School was placed on lockdown after an altercation involved a 12-year-old boy displaying a weapon that was later identified to be a BB gun.

The lockdown was announced in an email from Principal Adrienne Blanton to parents around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“We will remain in lockdown until the situation is resolved by police,” the announcement written by Blanton reads. “We will provide an update as soon as possible. Please do not come to school at this time.”

According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department, an altercation occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a student parking area between the Tech Center and the high school.

“During the altercation, a male reportedly lifted up his shirt to display what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband,” the spokesperson said. “The male then walked off school property.”

Officers responded to the area to search for the suspect but they were not found. Police said there were no injuries and no threat was made to the school.

Later in the day — around 2 p.m. — a spokesperson with the police department said that the suspect had been identified as a 12-year-old boy who attends virtual school.

“The weapon he displayed was found to be a BB gun,” the spokesperson said. “Charges are pending.”

Around noon, Blanton released a second statement to L.C. Bird High School families, saying that the lockdown had been lifted and the school day would be resumed with the regular schedule.

“As always, student safety is a top priority at Bird High School. We strive each day to maintain the best possible learning environment for our students,” Blanton said. “Thank you for your continued partnership.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.