Lab puppy ‘Clover’ lends helping paw to Chesterfield Fire investigators

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire & EMS has a new furry friend helping their fire marshal’s office solve arson cases.

Clover, a 17-month-old female Labrador retriever, joined the department after recently completing a five-week training program with Assistant Fire Marshal Lieutenant C.F. Shedd. Clover graduated from the training program on December 6 and began work the following day.

The program helped train Clover in accelerant detection and assist fire investigators in determining the cause of fires.

Per the ATF website, the ATF began training Accelerant Detection Canines (ADC’s) in 1986. These specialty canines are trained to detect a variety of substances that could be used to initiate a fire.

LATEST HEADLINES: