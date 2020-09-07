Labor Day pools active despite COVID-19 restrictions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Labor Day 2020 looks a lot different than Labor Day 2019 at Surreywood Swim and Tennis Club.

“[We] Probably have 150+ people,” said pool manager Bob Poland when asked what a non-coronavirus year would look like. “Lots and lots of kids because this would be the last day of the swim season so it would be very active.”

This year the amount of people is limited to only 75 percent capacity and memberships are also down compared to previous years.

Labor Day this year may have had fewer people but that didn’t stop those who came out from having a great time at the pool.

“Our season normally would begin the Friday before Memorial Day and then continue through Labor Day,” said Poland.

But despite the troubles this year has brought, the pool reopened in July and they’ve adjusted hours to help make up for the lost time.

Visiting the pool now comes with social distancing rules and plenty of cleaning by staff throughout the day.

