Lakefront surf park development gets approval for residential expansion in Chesterfield County

Plans presented at Tuesday’s Chesterfield County Planning Commission meeting show the proposed land usage for The Lake development. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to increase the residential density of a new development proposed for a 105-acre property near Clover Hill High School.

The mixed-use development, slated to be built at 13400 Genito Road and 2500, 2601 and 2991 Genito Place, has been in discussion for several years. It’s known as The Lake, named for the planned 13-acre lake that would anchor the site.

The Lake’s website boasts a six-acre surf park, a first for the East Coast, powered by American Wave Machines. A central feature at the proposed development, the park will use artificial wave technology to cater to surfers of varying levels of expertise.

According to the plans, The Lake would contain multi-family homes and townhomes, as well as commercial and recreational space. The Planning Commission said it would allow a maximum of 1,190 residential units, including no more than 830 multifamily dwellings.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Planning Commission approved an additional 400 housing units for the development. The amended proposal also permits the sale of alcoholic beverages within 500 feet of Clover Hill High School.

The Lake is slated to include 100,000 square feet of office space, 150,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space and a 170-room hotel, according to its website.

In order to account for the anticipated increase in traffic, Lake Adventures, LLC will be responsible for several road improvements, including constructing additional lanes on Genito Road for vehicles to turn into the property and traffic signal modifications.

The construction timeline for this project was not part of the Planning Commission’s discussion at Tuesday’s meeting. 8News has reached out to the property for additional information.

The amendments approved by the Planning Commission will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote.