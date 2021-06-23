Lakefront surf park development in Chesterfield County gets green light from Board of Supervisors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 105-acre lakefront surf park development in Chesterfield County’s Clover Hill District received unanimous approval from the Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday meeting.

The mixed-use development, slated to be built at 13400 Genito Road and 2500, 2601 and 2991 Genito Place, has been in discussion for several years, being deferred by the Planning Commission multiple times before receiving approval in May. It’s known as The Lake, named for the planned 13-acre lake that would anchor the site.

The Board approved amendments to increase residential density, alter the phasing of development, modify the road cash proffer payments, modify the master plan and permit alcohol sales for onsite consumption.

The development would be located near Clover Hill High School, hence the request for the Board to allow onsite alcohol consumption within 500 feet of a school. Jack Wilson, representing Lake Adventures, LLC, the company behind the proposed project, clarified that the sale of alcohol through a winery or brewery would be much farther than 500 feet from the actual school facility — the distance is drawn from the property line.

A representative from the Brandermill Community Association spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, expressing the neighborhood’s support for The Lake.

However, concerns about transportation and road improvements, as well as noise levels, were raised. Clover Hill District Representative Chris Winslow said that noise concerns are being addressed with specific placement of an amphitheater and a decibel limit. Wilson also said that Lake Adventures, LLC will be responsible for $7 million in offsite road improvements to support infrastructure in the vicinity of the proposed development.

The Lake’s website boasts a six-acre surf park, a first for the East Coast, powered by American Wave Machines. A central feature at the proposed development, the park will use artificial wave technology to cater to surfers of varying levels of expertise. Wilson said that the surf park would also be the largest in the country.

The Board of Supervisors approved changes to previous cases involving this project to allow for an increase of 400 dwelling units. The amendment means that the new maximum number of dwelling units is 1,190. At most, 830 of those units can be multifamily units, and only 5% of such multifamily units may have more than three bedrooms.

The construction timeline for The Lake was not part of the May meeting during which the Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved the above amendments, nor was it raised during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. 8News reached out to Lake Adventures, LLC and has yet to hear back.