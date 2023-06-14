CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Those traveling on Interstate-95 in Chesterfield may run into late-night traffic from April 21 through April 22.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will implement overnight double lane closures and slow rolls on I-95 south in Chester near SR-288 as overhead signs are removed. The work will take place from 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 22.

In a release, VDOT said drivers can expect “delays a minimum of 15-minute intervals with 45 minutes in between to allow normal traffic flow.”

Signs are planned to be installed ahead of the work days to alert drivers of potential impacts.

Those with questions about the project can contact VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.