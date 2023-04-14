CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers to expect significant delays as lanes will be closed on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County this weekend.

The lane closures will be on I-95 southbound near Reymet Road, just south of Willis Road and will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and are expected to finish at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

The closures are the result of concrete rehabilitation, according to VDOT. There will be at least one travel lane open at all times.

VDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes during the weekend’s lane closures. Anyone with questions about the project can call 1-800-367-7623 or visit VDOT’s website.