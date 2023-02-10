CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple jurisdictions are currently responding to a call for a person below the water at the Varina-Enon Bridge.

The Chesterfield Fire Department has confirmed Henrico, Chesterfield and State Police are all responding to the incident. The bridge carries Interstate 295 across the James River near Dutch Gap, between Henrico County near Richmond and Chesterfield County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said several lanes on the Varina-Enon Bridge were closed in response to the incident, including the north right lane and right shoulder, the south center lane, right lane and right shoulder.

Chesterfield Fire said the incident will be turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation.

