CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 295 South are closed near Dutch Gap after a fatal crash.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place near the I-295/Meadowville Road interchange and has caused the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder to close.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, there was at least fatality in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays if traveling from eastern Henrico to eastern Chesterfield.

