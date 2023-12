CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield County due to a disabled tractor trailer, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

As of Friday, Dec. 15 at around 5:15 p.m., the northbound center lane and right shoulder are both closed on I-95 near Tinsberry Trace due to a disabled tractor trailer.

Drivers can expect delays and traffic backups that reach the Colonial Heights area.