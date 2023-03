Lanes in both directions of Hull Street Road are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash. (Photo: 511Virginia)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes of Hull Street Road are closed in both directions due to a crash in Chesterfield.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard. The eastbound left lane and left center lane are closed and the westbound left lane is closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virgnia.org.