CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were shot Friday night – one fatally – after a shooting broke out at a large party in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police received a call to the area near Surry Road and Weybridge Road for a loud party just after 9:30 p.m. While on their way to the area officers received calls for gunshots.

Upon arrival, Chesterfield Police confirmed six people had been shot. Of the six, one man was found shot dead in the street, and one victim also ended up with a broken arm. The five living victims were found separately from the man found dead.

One of the victims who had been shot was found near Thomas Dale High School.





The condition and ages of the victims remain unknown. Police do not have suspect information.

Police said the number of people who were at the large party is unknown, and said officers will be at the scene throughout the night.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.