CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire Monday, which was determined to be caused by arson.

On Monday, July 2023, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to Oasis Sports Park, located at 15200 Cosby Road in the Woodlake area, for the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a large maintenance building on fire.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Chesterfield Fire Marshals and Chesterfield Police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.