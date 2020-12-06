Apartment heavily damaged in fire on Tanners Way in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An apartment fire has broken out on Tanners Way in Chesterfield County this afternoon. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Along the side of the building there is noticeable damage from the fire.

There are nearly 10 Chesterfield County fire and EMS units at the apartment complex.

8News reporter Tyler Thrasher is on the scene now, you can follow along here and on twitter for updates.

