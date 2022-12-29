CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center will be holding the last food distribution day of 2022 this weekend after last week’s winter weather forced them to reschedule.

The food distribution will now be held on Friday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be located at 12211 Iron Bridge Road, the organization’s central location in Chester.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the food distribution can sign up online. The organization is looking for volunteers to help with preparations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information on the organization and ways to contribute visit the website.