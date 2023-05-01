CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multinational home goods company that owns brands like Arm & Hammer, Nair and Oxiclean will invest $27 million to expand their “laundry product” production facility in Chesterfield County.

Church & Dwight’s current facility off of I-95 in southern Chesterfield will also receive $300,000 in state grants and an unspecified amount of employment support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Church & Dwight’s continued investment in Chesterfield County sends a clear message that manufacturers know they have a strong partner in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The new investment is expected to add 53 new jobs as part of an additional manufacturing line for “scent-boosting laundry product.”

“Located off Interstate 95, we have one-day access to markets in the northeast, the south, and some of our major distribution centers,” said C&D’s Director of Supply Chain Capabilities Andrew Glowatsky.