CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know how to start a campfire? This event at Pocahontas State Park will allow you to test your skills while learning more about fire science and safety.

Whether you’re looking to learn a survivalist skill or simply want to enjoy a s’more around a relaxing campfire, knowing how to start a fire can be an important component in the outdoors.

Attendees can learn more about campfire starting methods at the event, held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the park’s visitor center, located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Recreation said the event is suitable for all ages.