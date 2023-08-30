Lily pads in pond at Pocahontas State Park (Photo: Department of Conservation and Recreation)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to learn how to fish? This event at Pocahontas State Park will teach you the basics to get your first catch!

Guests will be fishing at the Swift Creek boat launch in Pocahontas State Park, located at 10301 State Park Road from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Instructors will give guidance on skills like tying your hook and tackle, as well as casting your line, after which attendees will test their newfound knowledge while fishing on the lake, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Rods, reels and bait will be provided by event leaders, the department recommends bringing water, bug spray and sun protection.

A license is required to fish in Virginia if you are 16 or older, which can be purchased at the department’s website. Attendees without a license are welcome to attend, but will not be allowed to fish.

Fishing equipment is limited and reservations are suggested. Anyone interested in attending can call 804-796-4472 or email Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov for availability and more information.

The standard admission fee will be charged to enter the park, according to the department, though there is no cost for the event.

Children are welcome to attend.