CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Interested in gardening but don’t know where to start? The Chesterfield County Extension Demonstration Garden might be the place for you!

Learn about native plants, pollinators, vegetable gardens, composting basics, how to deal with garden pests, build your own soil mixture, and much more during free two-hour demonstrations starting in May.

The Master Gardeners at the garden will be providing free public gardening demonstrations and giving insider tips on current gardening trends and environmental stewarding every first Saturday of the month from May through Oct., and on July 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Demonstration themes for each Saturday:

May 7 – Container Gardening

June 4 – Composting and Vermiculture

July 9 – Planning Fall Garden

Aug. 6 – Garden Pests

Sept. 3 – Building Soils

Oct. 1 – Cover Crops and Winterization

Master Gardeners will be in each section of the garden to speak with people and answer questions.

The Extension Demo Garden is located outside of the Extension office and Central Library at 9501 Lori Road near the chicken coop and beehive.

For a full list of Chesterfield Parks and Recreation workshops, classes and clinics, click here.