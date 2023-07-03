CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the Fourth of July approaches, the Chesterfield Fire Department is urging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals this holiday weekend.

“In Chesterfield County, all fireworks are illegal, even sparklers,” said Cpt. Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “It is illegal to store, sell, possess, and use any permissible fireworks.”

Being caught with illegal fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $2,500 or one year in jail.

“The first words folks say is, ‘We did not know this was illegal in Chesterfield,'” Harvey said.

Over the past five years, Chesterfield Fire has responded to 27 fireworks-related incidents on July 3 through July 5. Nine of those incidents were some type of structure fire.

Harvey also emphasized sparklers are just as dangerous as aerial fireworks.

“The wire handle, when it ignites, can reach up to 1,800 degrees,” he said. “A child that thinks it is innocent — all it takes is one move, and you could have somebody with a significant burn or catch something on fire.”

Illegal fireworks seized from Chesterfield Fire Department. (Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

Firefighters and police have confiscated numerous illegal fireworks around the county and, according to Harvey, most fireworks are marketed toward children.

“The marketing spins the companies put on this stuff want to make it look like it is something innocent and not dangerous,” said Harvey. “Parents may purchase something that they have no clue what it is really going to do when they ignite the fuse.”

In order to use fireworks legally, residents can submit fireworks displays permit applications to the county for review 15 days before the event.

“We just want to encourage the citizens to have fun on the Fourth of July,” Harvey said. “Leave the fireworks up to the professionals.”