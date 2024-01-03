CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The LEGO Group has officially begun operations at an external packing facility in Chesterfield County — adhering to its plans for the upcoming opening of the company’s first-ever United States manufacturing facility.

The external packing facility is located at 1600 Ruffin Mill Rd. in Chesterfield County. The building is 264,000 square feet and includes both production and office space.

“Our new external packing facility plays an important role in meeting consumer demand in the Americas region,” a LEGO Group spokesperson said in a statement. “We are enthusiastic about our progress in 2023 and look forward to the construction of a state-of-the-art factory and welcoming new colleagues as we continue our investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Operations at the packing facility started on Oct. 24, 2023 with pre-packing — sorting and bagging LEGO pieces into small bags.

The LEGO Group has opened a new packing facility in Chesterfield County (Courtesy of the LEGO Group)

By Nov. 1, 2023, further production had developed with the creation of LEGO sets with pre-packs of LEGO pieces, as well as packing and shipping.

“We have hired and onboarded over 200 people in the last year and are on track to meet our goal to hire over 1,760 positions over the next ten years,” the LEGO Group spokesperson said.

In June 2022, LEGO announced that it would be investing more than $1 billion to build a 1.7 million-square-foot manufacturing facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County.

Less than a year later, work was officially underway to build the facility. It is expected to open in 2025.