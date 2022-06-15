RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Denmark-based LEGO Company will invest over $1 billion to build its U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County.

The manufacturing facility at Meadowville Technology Park will be about 1.7 million square-feet and will create over 1,760 new jobs, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

“The LEGO Group’s decision to expand its operations with a manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County is a testament to our Commonwealth’s highly skilled, capable workforce and the strength of Virginia’s economy,” said Rep. Donald McEachin. “This expansion will provide important opportunities for Virginians, creating over 1,700 new jobs in my district and stimulating economic activity in the Greater Richmond area. I look forward to the LEGO Group’s success here in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the deal.

“We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links,” said Niels B. Christiansen, CEO, the LEGO Group. “We appreciate support for our ambition to build a carbon-neutral run facility and construct a solar park and are looking forward to building a great team with support from the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.”