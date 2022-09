The entire length of Lewis Road in Chesterfield County will be closed for a length of time today due to power line repairs. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The entire length of Lewis Road in Chesterfield County will be closed for a length of time today due to power line repairs.

The road is estimated to be closed for the better half of the morning and possibly into the afternoon, according to Chesterfield police.

Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.