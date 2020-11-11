LISC Virginia, Chesterfield County launch small business relief fund

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — LISC Virginia and Chesterfield County announced Monday the launch of a new relief fund to support small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the Chesterfield County Microenterprise Relief Fund will provide businesses with five or fewer employees grants up to $10,000 to help cover payroll, rent, utilities, vendor bills, and COVID-19 related expenses.

Officials say applications are being accepted now on a rolling basis until all the funds are disbursed. Funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. In addition to employing five or fewer workers, the business owner’s household income must also be below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) to qualify.

“We are excited to offer a program that helps Chesterfield’s smallest businesses and their employees continue to safely work during COVID-19,” Chesterfield County Department of Community Enhancement Director Daniel Cohen said.

According to a release, these grants will provide rapid relief to small businesses, helping them remain operational, retain employees, and continue offering goods and services in the community.

“At a time of great economic hardship and uncertainty, small businesses need grants to remain open, keep their employees, and continue providing goods and services to their community,” LISC Virginia Executive Director Jane Ferrara said. “LISC Virginia is committed to working with its partners at Chesterfield County to help those small businesses most in need.”