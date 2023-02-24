CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board approved a financial plan during Thursday night’s meeting, but it will now be up to the county and state to provide the funding.

Last month, Chesterfield Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty warned county leaders that if the budget doesn’t shape up, Chesterfield schools could see real cuts in the classroom and projects.

However, there is uncertainty in the county and state budget process. Bob Meister, the school division’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “It really puts the school board, quite frankly, in a difficult spot.”

