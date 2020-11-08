Local church aims to help community members release COVID-19 related stress with fall festival

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A church in Chesterfield County is hoping to lift people’s spirits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Unity of Bon Air hosted its fall festival Saturday, Nov. 7.

The festival had entertainment for guests like a magician, food trucks and other games for the whole family.

The reverend of the church said right now it’s essential to have positive activities as an option for community members because this year has been unusual, to say the least.

“We wanted to do something in the midst of all that stress, everything that’s going on in our country and votes being counted and the pandemic hurting so many lives,” said Laura Bennett.

Bennett said the festival was for everyone who needed to unwind from all the stress and anxiety the coronavirus created.

“We have nurses in our congregation, we have people in our congregation, who just need that release of the stress, and that’s what today is all about.

Bennett said members of the church walked around the festival, helping minimize the spread of COVID-19. All attendees were asked to follow safety precautions like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

