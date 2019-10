CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Department of Health told the Chesterfield County School Board that it couldn't find a definitive link between the 13 Legionnaires' cases in Chesterfield and the Legionella bacteria found in several cooling towers.

Health officials gave a presentation about their investigation at Monday night's school board meeting. They said no one has reported getting Legionnaires' since July, and their investigation into the outbreak is complete.