CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Peruvian chicken restaurant will soon be opening an all-new location in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County.
Canastas Chicken is a local restaurant chain with a menu featuring a number of dishes based in Peruvian cuisine, including lomo saltado, ceviche and the restaurant’s specialty, charcoal-broiled chicken.
The restaurant will be taking a space in Chesterfield Towne Center at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike.
This will be Canastas Chicken’s fifth location, following restaurants at:
- 7037 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond
- 5235 S Laburnum Ave. in Henrico County
- 11424 W Broad St. in Henrico County
- 5318 New Hope Commons Drive in Durham, North Carolina — this location only opened a couple of weeks ago
The new location is expected to open sometime in December.