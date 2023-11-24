CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Peruvian chicken restaurant will soon be opening an all-new location in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County.

Canastas Chicken is a local restaurant chain with a menu featuring a number of dishes based in Peruvian cuisine, including lomo saltado, ceviche and the restaurant’s specialty, charcoal-broiled chicken.

The restaurant will be taking a space in Chesterfield Towne Center at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike.

This will be Canastas Chicken’s fifth location, following restaurants at:

7037 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond

5235 S Laburnum Ave. in Henrico County

11424 W Broad St. in Henrico County

5318 New Hope Commons Drive in Durham, North Carolina — this location only opened a couple of weeks ago

The new location is expected to open sometime in December.