CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lockdown has been lifted at Grange Hall Elementary School in Moseley.

Chesterfield Police responded to scene at the school following reports of suspicious traffic over the school radio on Tuesday, May 31. Officers proceeded to clear the school. An investigation found that there was no threat and the lockdown was subsequently lifted.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.