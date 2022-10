CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two men exchanged gunfire at Virginia State University (VSU) early Thursday morning.

VSU and Chesterfield Police were called to the Quad Courtyard around 1 a.m.

The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police were on scene, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

There is no active threat on campus.

Anyone with any information is asked to call VSU Police at 804-524-5411.