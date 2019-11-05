Long lines, lack of polling staff: Chesterfield look to address Election Day issues

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Long lines and frustrations headlined Election Day in Chesterfield last year, bringing up serious concerns for the county moving forward.

Virginia Department of Elections commissioner Chris Piper told 8News the issue last year was a lot of voters and not enough election officers and polling places.

“We knew exactly what the cause was,” Piper said. “Chesterfield knew what the cause was, worked hard to address those issues and I don’t think we’ll see a repeat of that this year.”

Come Tuesday, Piper said there will be “increased staffing on Election Day and also they created a bunch of new polling places to reduce the number of people in certain precincts.”

Still, Piper suggests voters have a plan in place to reduce wait times at the polls.

“Have a plan for how you’re going to go to the polls, what time you’re going to go to the polls and be ready to go,” Piper said. “Know exactly where you’re supposed to be and show up to the polls with your photo ID.”

Officials remind voters that poll lines close at 7 p.m. To check your polling location, click here.