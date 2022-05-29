CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Another lost child was found and reunited with her parents by police this afternoon, this time in Chesterfield County.

This was the second time today that a child was found wandering the streets without supervision. A young boy was found in Henrico County earlier this morning — he was also returned safely to his family after a brief search.

According to police, the 3-year-old girl had been playing in a backyard that the parents had believed to be locked. Officers were called to the intersection of Goolsby Avenue and Eustace Drive when the toddler was reportedly found wandering nearby.

Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield Police Department sent out a tweet for public support at 1:52 p.m. He confirmed that the child’s parents had been found three minutes later.

Police suspect that the child was separated from her parents for less than half an hour before officers reunited them.