CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Help keep our planet clean by volunteering for litter pick-up in Chesterfield this Earth Day.

Individuals or groups can take part in self-scheduled and self-directed cleanups hosted by the county’s departments of Environmental Engineering and Parks and Recreation anytime during the week of Earth Day, Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23.

The county will provide gloves and trash bags and will dispose of all trash collected by volunteers.

To register as an individual or group, contact Environmental Outreach Coordinator Lorne Field at 804-748-1920. The last day to register is Wednesday, April 20.

Volunteers will meet at one of five designated areas to pick up litter:

• River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112

• Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13301 N. Woolridge Road, Midlothian, VA 23114

• Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Chesterfield, VA 23234

• Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 411 Coxendale Road, Chester, VA 23836

• Radcliffe Conservation Area, 21501 Chesdin Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803