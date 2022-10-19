CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is facing charges for a DUI and hit-and-run after police say she hit two pedestrians, left the scene and then came back to the crash site.

Chesterfield County Police Department said Vivian Whiting-Bailey was arrested and charged on Monday, Oct. 17.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers were called to the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a reported hit-and-run crash. According to police, Whiting-Bailey hit two pedestrians who were crossing the street. Police said she stopped briefly, but then left the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Skyler Steak, 26, dead at the scene. Another person was sent to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

While officers were still at the scene, Whiting-Bailey came back. That’s when police arrested and charged her.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Whiting-Bailey is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Family and friend of Steak are grappling with his death. Faith Sprouse said her son and Steak attended Chester Middle School together. They would hang out, play around and always kept in touch.

“He was always there to help you, always wanted to help. Always wanted to be a friend and never asked for nothing,” she said.

Sprouse said she is clinging to the words that Steak would always say to her as she remembers the hard-working, respectful and friendly man he was.

“Hey ma, what’s up?,” she said.

Steak was a successful carpenter and worked on cars, Sprouse said. She found out about Steak’s death when she heard his name on the news.

“I was in disbelief on how he could just be walking and then somebody just leave him laying there like a dog to die. That’s the worst part,” Sprouse said.

The Department of Motor Vehicles crash locations map reports 25 pedestrian-involved crashes in Chesterfield County this year.

Molly Jackson, a marketing and training coordinator for Youth of Virginia Speak Out — a teen traffic safety program with Virginia State Police, warned drivers and pedestrians that shorter days could pose a challenge.

“We are trying to have more crosswalks, have them more well-lit and have more awareness of what you need to do at a crosswalk,” she said to 8New in a previous interview.

Sprouse added that Steak’s loved ones in Virginia are planning a memorial in his honor. His family won’t stop until they get justice.

“This was one was the worst. The hardest, I guess, because of how it happened. No drugs or drinking by him. He was just simply walking,” she said. “We don’t want any families to feel what we’re feeling right now.”