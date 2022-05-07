CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This month will be the 200-year anniversary of the historic Magnolia Grange plantation, and to celebrate, the site will host a new immersive history event; the Mayfaire Festival.

The event will allow visitors the opportunity to step back in time and explore rural life in 1800s Chesterfield as free tours of the historic site will be held on an ongoing basis throughout the day.

Tradesmen and crafters will be on-site for the event as welll, including a chair caner, tinsmith, basket weaver, and many more.

Historical interpreters will also be there to bring a number of historical scenarios to life — including a Revolutionary War encampment and a snake oil salesman.

There will also be activities for children including period-accurate toys and archaeology exercises.

Live historical music by the Harken Back String Band will be playing throughout the day.

Traditional food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Parking for Mayfaire Festival will be located at the Chesterfield County Government Complex at 9901 Lori Road. Shuttles will transport guests to the event site.

Chesterfield Mayfaire is produced by Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia in partnership with Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation.