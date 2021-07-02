Make-A-Wish surprises Chesterfield toddler with truck parade, new toys

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nothing makes Chesterfield 3-year-old Holden happier than trucks and other big vehicles. The toddler has been diagnosed with cancer and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia spent the day Friday working to put a smile on his face.

Holden got to see parade of cement trucks, garbage trucks, UPS trucks, a cement mixer, police vehicles and fire trucks ride outside his house on Friday afternoon. Holden and his family waited outside their house to wave to all of the drivers and first responders.

Holden’s mom says that when the organization reached out all they wanted to do was focus on what made Holden happy.

“We knew it would mean the world to him to just give him some joy and excitement,” Holden’s mom said.

In addition to the parade, Make-A-Wish gifted him a virtual shopping spree. Holden and his family decided to get a bounce house, sandbox and toy tractor.