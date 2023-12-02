CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Create a holiday wreath using natural materials at a workshop held by Pocahontas State Park staff and volunteers.

The workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the park — located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield.

While creating a natural decoration for the holidays, participants will learn about the symbolism of wreaths across the world and discover how to craft with an invasive species.

Some materials, including pine boughs, vines, berries and ribbons will be provided, but attendees can bring their own additional materials.

The crafting event is supported by the Friends of Pocahontas State Park, which suggests a donation of $20 per wreath, cash or check only.

Organizers said the event is suitable for ages 10 and up.

Supplies are limited and registration is recommended. Anyone looking to register can do so by calling 804-796-4472 or by sending an email to Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov.