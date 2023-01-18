CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male who broke into a county church on Jan. 8.

Police said the male was caught on video breaking into the Lord Jesus Korean Church, located in the 10200 block of Robious Road, around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. He reportedly stole camera equipment from the church.

The male was identified by police as an unknown age or race male, wearing a long, puffy coat with fur around the hood. Police said he appeared to have long hair.

Anyone with information on the crime or on the suspect is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police non-emergency number at 804-748-1251.