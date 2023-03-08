CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is now pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection with that horrible drive-thru shooting at the Cook Out restaurant back in July. Surveillance footage of the incident sparked community outrage when it happened.

In a court hearing on Monday, March 6, Hernandez pleaded guilty to two of the several charges — shooting into an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury.

Hernandez was initially arrested in November in connection to the shooting. He was then charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful shooting of another, unlawfully shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building.

He will appear in court again on March 25th.

