CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of killing a mother and her three children in November 2022 is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Jonah Leon Adams is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court at 1 p.m. He faces multiple murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Nov. 18, 2022.

The incident began shortly before 5 a.m. when officers were called to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported disturbance.

The caller, later identified as 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, said she had seen Adams outside of her residence, prompting her to call 911. According to police, Cottle remained on the line until gunshots were heard and the phone went silent.

Police, first responders investigate a deadly shooting on the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road that claimed multiple victims on Friday, Nov. 18. Credit: 8News/Sabrina Shutters

When officers arrived at the residence, they found four people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle.

“Those are the worst scenes involving kids,” said Lt. Col. Chris Hensley in a public statement after the shooting. “There’s no cop that forgets a scene like that.”

Following an investigation, police identified Adams as the suspect in the case. According to police, Adams had previously been in a relationship with JoAnna Cottle and was the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Police said Adams had been in the area at the time of the shooting and had a protective order against him. However, authorities would not confirm whether or not the protective order was for JoAnna Cottle or her family.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) later arrested Adams at his residence in Maryland. He has since been charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, among other charges.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court again for a 10-day jury trial beginning on Aug. 18, 2024.