CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the suspects accused in the shooting of a Virginia State University (VSU) campus police officer appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on Monday, Nov. 27.

Reginald L. King Jr., 21, appeared in Chesterfield General District Court to be appointed an attorney nearly two weeks after he was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting of 38-year-old VSU campus officer Bruce Foster.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Foster was investigating a disturbance in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street when he encountered King. According to police, King gave false information to Foster before trying to run away.

Foster chased after King and was reportedly trying to detain him when 21-year-old Deonta M. Blount shot Foster from behind.

Foster was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is now in stable condition, he was reportedly paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the incident.

Blount was charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm while committing aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

A spokesperson with VSU confirmed to 8News that King and Blount were not students at the university.

King’s next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 27.