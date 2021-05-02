Man and woman suffer life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 Tips app.