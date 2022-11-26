CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody on Friday evening after a drunk driving crash ended with his car being stuck in a ditch on Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police responded to the 16200 block of Happy Hill Road in Chester around 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. After arriving on the scene, police found that a car had crashed into a ravine and become stuck.

No one was injured, according to police.

Earnest Johnson lives on Happy Hill Road and was able to see and hear the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“I heard a boom,” Johnson said. “And I kept looking and the next thing I know, I see the telegram pole was down and the lights were off, and the gentleman and the vehicle was down in the ravine beside the railroad tracks.”

He says this is the second time an incident like this has happened on the street and wants police to do something to prevent crashes from continuing to happen.

“I think what would be a good thing would be to put up a barrier,” Johnson said.

The driver of the car was taken into custody shortly after police arrived on the scene, and is now facing a driving under the influence (DUI) charge.

Driving while drunk or on another substance is all too common during the holidays. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2016 and 2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving drunk drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.