CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a man who attempted to steal a trailer on Cosby Road.

Police said the suspect was attempting to steal the trailer in the 15000 block of Cosby Road. He is described as a 40 to 50-year-old man with a goatee.

Any information can be sent to Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.